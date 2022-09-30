Redbar is More Than Just a Red Bar

× Expand Photo: Redbar - Google Redbar exterior Redbar

East St. Francis Avenue is a very short and cute little main street, a quick right turn off Kinnickinnic Avenue when you’re heading south right—and right before the “Welcome to Bay View” sign if you’re going north. Considering the size of the block, there’s enough to do to keep a visitor occupied for a nice Saturday afternoon. And that’s just what I did!

Before heading to yet another fall flea market around town, my friend and I wanted to sit down to something to eat before strolling around the tents lined with upcycled clothing. So, we headed to Redbar (at 2245 E. St. Francis Ave.) You better believe it’s a bar that’s painted a deep red and is hard to miss on this block.

Entering the building, there’s the large main bar ahead of you and a small staircase to your right with a sign pointing to its discrete tiki bar located in the lofted space above the main bar. Downstairs you’ll likely find people eating and drinking while watching sports, while upstairs it’s more of a cocktail and chill vibe. Either way, drinks are being served at each (depending on the time of day).

Ida has been behind the bar each time I have ventured in and is always ready to greet you with a smile. I had my dog with me, so we had to sit outside after ordering at the bar. We placed our orders and walked through the rest of the bar—an adult game room equipped with a pool table, darts, and some other rec room games. Then, you’re out back on their sizable outdoor patio. There’s a TV outside which comes in handy during the endless Wisconsin sports seasons, placed thoughtfully on a giant Giannis Bucks jersey mural.

Bar Bites and BBQ

Photo by Sandy Reitman Redbar food

There are two sides to the menu—one is a long list of bar bites with creative twists on classic items, and the other side is a list of different barbecue meats, side dishes, and entrees. Both are all cooked by in The Saucy Swine which runs the kitchen and barbecue inside. The feta dip is a good way to start is good and probably one of the healthier things on the menu. The barbecue is reliably tasty, and they really give you a lot of options, food sides and combos. At this point, we have also tried the boneless wings, a BBQ platter with sides, and a funny take on a Philly chicken cheesesteak – all of which satiated and go well with a cold beverage. Great spot to cure a handover.

Milwaukee is filled with pub food and sports bars, and Redbar is a unique taste of a combination of the two. It’s a place to post up, order food, watch a game, play some games yourself, then finish with a nice cocktail at the tiki bar upstairs. Plus, they have shuttles to Summerfest and other events around town. Make a stop at Redbar and say hi to Ida for me!