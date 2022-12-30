The Return of the Comet Café

Photo Credit: Sandy Reitman Comet Cafe

The ever-popular, vegan-friendly hipster diner Comet Cafe is officially back in business with some past favorites and forward-facing menu options. The southwest corner of Farwell Avenue and Irving Place has been revived from a long COVID-induced slumber; Comet’s doors are open for breakfast, lunch, dinner and drinks.

Walking in feels very familiar but things do look a little different—like a fresh coat of paint or something. I couldn’t really put my finger on it. The manager Steve sat me as I waited for two friends to join me for a small birthday celebration. The staff is masked up and taking precautions to keep things running as winter illnesses continue to affect retail and restaurant businesses. While I was waiting, Steve gave me a little rundown on his history with Comet Cafe and how happy he is to be somewhere he loved working for years ago.

Once my friends got there, we were excited to see some of the menu items we once loved and since haven’t forgotten. I believe Comet Cafe is responsible for my first-ever vegan meal at a restaurant and I returned to order it again this time around. It seemed only fitting to have my first meal at the “new” Comet be the same as the first one at the “old” Comet. Plus, I think I saw the vegan meatloaf on an old Food Network show and wanted to see if it still lived up to its fame. And it did! While I’m by no means a vegan (as you well know if you follow along with my articles), I do like to eat vegan when I can. Comet Cafe was one of the leaders in vegan offerings back when, now surrounded by restaurants that make the effort to feed all patrons equally as well.

My friends went with the Reuben and chicken fingers—both tasty options of everyday diner menu items. Of course, we couldn't leave a Pie Inc.-owned and operated restaurant without a piece of pie! To wash away the salty and savory dinner choices we all split a piece of their treasured key lime pie.

There’s just something about Comet Cafe that feels so Milwaukee—it’s loyal, vibrant, classic, ever-changing and delicious. It’s time to make your return.