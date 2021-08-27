Welcome Back, White House!

Photo via Facebook / The White House Bay View

I know Leo season might be over, but you’ll have to tell that to every Leo you know. After a week spent in Door County eating everything “the thumb” of Wisconsin has offer, I knew exactly where to spend my 35th birthday in Milwaukee—The White House.

Let’s not get political. This is The White House restaurant in Bay View and while its menu goes beyond conservative supper club affair, it’s prices are for the elite. This is a place for a good f*ckin meal no matter the day or season. And it matters because the menu changes on a dime, much like Wisconsin seasons.

We started with cocktails to our individual liking, of course served with an amuse bouche. Next was followed by appetizers decadent enough to make a meal of it—cream of many mushroom soup, oysters stopped avec caviar, and escargot fit to till. Ordering entrees must be strategic now that palettes are cleansed and satiated. Around the table we enjoyed the wild Atlantic halibut, Atlantic sea scallops, and the prime wagyu (spelled waggu on the menu but went for it anyway).

This place is a welcomed expensive gem in the Bay View ‘hood where kitsch reigns. If ever you feel like a supper club retreat and it’s a nice day outside, this patio has got you. In cold weather, this is a more modern twist on an already glorious selection of steakhouse fare. The White House is a place we can all come together for a great meal—trust me.