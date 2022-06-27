× Expand Image: Brewers Association National Independent Beer Run Day

Love your local craft brewery? Here's your chance to show your love for independent craft beers on Independence Day with the Brewers Association's National Independent Beer Run Day on July 3. It's a promotional event to encourage beer lovers to show their support for independent breweries by stocking up the day before the 4th of July.

Image: Brewers Association Brewers Association independent craft beer seal

The Brewers Association is a not-for-profit trade association dedicated to small and independent breweries, which are defined as producing 6 million barrels of beer or less annually (yes, that sounds like a lot), have less than 25 percent control or ownership by an alcohol industry member that is not a craft brewer, and brew their own beer (i.e. do not contract a brewery to brew for them). The greater Milwaukee area (if you count Ozaukee, Waukesha and Racine counties) has 57 independent craft brewers, with 37 in Milwaukee county alone.

How do you tell if a brewery is an independent craft brewery? The easiest way is to look for the Brewers Association Certified Independent Craft seal on the packaging. However not all qualifying breweries display the seal, so when in doubt check the Brewers Association's "Is is a craft brewery?" search on their website at brewersassociation.org/independent-craft-brewer-seal or check their map at craftbeer.com/news/national-independent-beer-run-day.