New Beer Releases from New Glarus and Third Space Brewing

by

New Glarus and Third Space breweries have each announced two new releases for the year's end, with a couple of winter seasonals from New Glarus already in the stores, and Third Space getting ready to launch a new year-round beer plus a new rotating beer series on New Year's Eve.

New Glarus's seasonals are Cabin Fever Honey Bock, made with "sweet clover honey", which is a light, sweet lager which they're calling a "Wisconsin bock," and Road Slush Stout, a very dark but also very smooth stout made with malted oats and Chocolate and Victory malts from Manitowoc.

Third Space Brewing in Milwaukee is launching a new lager series as well as a new wheat ale at their New Year's Eve Pre-Party on Saturday from 4:00 to 6:00. The first lager is a dark lager called Good Cheer, while the wheat ale is Smile Citrus Wheat Ale with grapefruit and orange. Later in 2023 the lager series will feature a Maibock and a German-style Pilsner.