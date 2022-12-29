New Beer Releases from New Glarus and Third Space Brewing

× Expand Photo: Third Space Brewing Third Space Brewing Good Cheer Dark Lager Third Space Brewing Good Cheer Dark Lager

New Glarus and Third Space breweries have each announced two new releases for the year's end, with a couple of winter seasonals from New Glarus already in the stores, and Third Space getting ready to launch a new year-round beer plus a new rotating beer series on New Year's Eve.

Photo: New Glarus Brewing New Glarus Road Slush New Glarus Road Slush Stout

New Glarus's seasonals are Cabin Fever Honey Bock, made with "sweet clover honey", which is a light, sweet lager which they're calling a "Wisconsin bock," and Road Slush Stout, a very dark but also very smooth stout made with malted oats and Chocolate and Victory malts from Manitowoc.

Third Space Brewing in Milwaukee is launching a new lager series as well as a new wheat ale at their New Year's Eve Pre-Party on Saturday from 4:00 to 6:00. The first lager is a dark lager called Good Cheer, while the wheat ale is Smile Citrus Wheat Ale with grapefruit and orange. Later in 2023 the lager series will feature a Maibock and a German-style Pilsner.