I don't know a lot of people who actually give up meat for Lent, but I do know a lot of people who will use any excuse to eat more fish fry. Personally, I love the tradition, and I don't need to be told twice to eat more fried fish, which is why restaurants offering fish fry on other days of the week makes me happy. No matter your reason, if you're looking for non-Friday fish frys, here's some places to get one.

Wednesdays

Club Charlies: Three-piece battered cod with fries, slaw and rye bread for $10.99, or a cod and shrimp combo for $13.99. Dine in or takeout. Call 414-763-8548 to order.

Mulligan's Irish Pub: Beer battered haddock or walleye, breaded haddock, perch, walleye or bluegill, or a combo with choice of fries, potato pancakes or colcannon potatoes with slaw and rye for $12.95-$16.95. Dine-in or curbside. Order online or call 414-304-0300.

The Packing House: Breaded cod with fries, slaw and rye bread for $14.95 from the cash-only drive-thru or $16.95 dine-in with clam chowder. No need to preorder for drive-thru or call 414-483-5054 to order for curbside.

Kegel's Inn: Five-piece breaded cod, perch, catfish, walleye, grouper or shrimp with fries, slaw and rye for $15-$18 with optional $5 potato pancake add-on. Dine in, takeout and drive-thru. Order online or call 414-257-9999.

Swingin' Door Exchange: Two- to 4-piece fried or baked cod with choice of side, slaw and rye bread for $11.50-$15.50 or a fried cod sandwich for $11.50. Dine in or takeout. Call(414-276-8150 to order.

Final Approach: Battered or breaded cod, breaded perch, walleye or shrimp, and baked or broiled options with fries or potato pancakes, slaw and rye for $12.95-$18.95. Dine in, takeout or drive-thru. Call 414-744-7060 to order.

Erv's Mug: Three-piece beer battered, baked or combo, or fried perch with fries or potato pancakes, soup, slaw and rye for $15.99-$18.99. Dine in and takeout. Order online or call 414-762-5010.

Dairyland Hamburgers: Three-piece breaded cod, fries, slaw and rye for $12.95 or a fish sandwich with American cheese for $8.95. Available at the food truck in Zocalo and in Oak Creek for takeout. Order online.

Oscar's Winner's Circle: Three-piece beer battered cod plus either parmesan fries or potato pancakes, slaw, rye, and a donut hole for $9.99. Call (414) 249-5701 to order.

City Lights Brewing: Three-piece beer battered cod or four-piece breaded perch with fries, slaw and sourdough for $13 or get two dinners and a 6-pack of beer for $30. Dine in or takeout. Order online.

Pat's Niche Pub: Battered cod, baked cod, fried perch, catfish or shrimp with fries or potato pancakes, slaw and rye for $12-$16. Dine-in or takeout. Call 414-539-6452 to order.

Daily Taco and Cantina: The Cheel's fish fry is featured, chickpea and rice flour battered fish with golden raisin slaw and Mexican rice for $21 or $23 for spicy. Dine in, drive-thru or takeout. Call 262-302-4030 to order.

Natty Oaks: Two- or three-piece fried cod with fries, slaw and rye for $11.95-$13.95. Dine in or takeout. Call 414-543-2255 to order.

The Hale House: Fried of baked cod, fried perch, bluegill or a combination with fries, potato pancakes, chips or clam chowder, slaw and rye for $14-$18. Dine in and takeout. Call 414-377-9392 to order.

Every Day

Merriment Social: Battered cod with potato pancakes, slaw and rye rolls for $18, or Baja fish tacos with avocado salsa and pickled pepper slaw for $19. Dine in and takeout. Order online or call 414-645-0240.

Lakefront Brewery: Two- and three-piece beer battered cod with fries and slaw for $12-$15.50, or beer battered fish tacos for $12. Dine in or takeout. Order online or call 414-372-8800.

Three Lions Pub: Beer battered cod with chips (fries), mushy peas or slaw for $14.99 or pan fried walleye with potato pancake croquette and slaw for $15.49. Dine in and takeout. Call 414-763-6992 to order.