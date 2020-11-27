The Latest Restaurant Openings and News

× Expand Photo via Facebook / The Truck Stop

Milwaukee restaurants are still opening during this crazy time, and many have decided to close up shop temporarily. Here's the latest in dining news.

Immy's African Cuisine: After a run of vending at festivals and other events, this African restaurant has moved to a shared commercial kitchen as a takeout-only spot on the northwest side. Order from the compact but flavor-packed menu online, including four different kinds of sambusas, goat curry, jerk chicken, chicken curry with spinach, and mixed veggie stew with lentils and peanuts.

Arlanderz Chicken & Fish: A Menomonee Falls Soul food restaurant and hot sauce maker has opened a location on the East Side in the former Pho 43 space on Farwell Ave. The focused menu includes fried whole chicken wings, tenders and bone-in pieces, fried catfish and perch, fried okra, hushpuppies, peach cobbler and banana pudding. Chicken and fish are available in individual meal and family sizes.

The Truck Stop: The owners of food trucks Roll MKE and Pig Tailz have opened a counter service takeout restaurant on Brady Street. Offerings from both food truck's menus are available, including sandwiches like the brisket grilled cheese and MKE burger, and tacos like BBQ braised pork, Korean chicken, buffalo cauliflower, and smoke house birria. Nachos, loaded fries and pitas are also available.

Honey Butter Cafe: A new breakfast, brunch and lunch restaurant has opened in Franklin from the owners of Open Flame. The signature item is Greek loukoumades (honey puffs) either traditional or with various toppings. The menu includes other Greek items like a gyro and feta omelet, along with crab cake benedict, biscuits and gravy, chorizo skillet, lemon coconut pancakes, and fried chicken sandwich.

Drunken Cobra: A new tavern and restaurant has opened in the former Fish Cheeks space on North Avenue in Wauwatosa. The family-friendly bar has regular events like trivia and live music. A full bar is offered right now, with the rollout of a full food menu soon. Expect to see poutine, potato knish squares, fish fry, burgers and brats, salads and breakfast on offer.

Daily Taco: The owners of The Cheel, which suffered a total loss fire of their building a few weeks ago, have opened their new Thiensville taco restaurant, which had been planned previously. The menu includes a number of tacos that can also be made as burritos or bowls, including fried fish, birria with lamb or beef, steak, al pastor, and chicken tinga. Sides include chips and homemade salsas, tacos dorados and chicken soup.

Pizza Man Pronto: A new outlet of Pizza Man has opened in the Mequon Public Market, the fourth location of the local restaurant. Because of the location, the menu is streamlined and geared toward a lunch crowd with a build-your-own salad bar, personal sized pizzas and sandwiches built on garlic bread. Favorite specialty pizzas like artichoke a la mode are also available.

A couple restaurants also reopened recently. Bacchus reopened downtown with two menus to choose from: a 3-course signature item menu and a 5-course chef's tasting menu. Safety precautions being taken include requiring reservations, temperature checks upon entry, mask requirements and rearranged dining room.

Also reopened is Oggie's, the restaurant inside Hotel Metro. It had its grand opening earlier this year with Thomas Hauck at the helm but was abruptly shut down by ownership only two weeks after opening. Now, it's a whole new team with a small menu of small plates and burgers like cauliflower croquettes and an Oklahoma onion burger.

There are also a number of restaurants and bars that have decided to close temporarily for various reasons, including the 25% capacity restrictions and the weather no longer allowing for outdoor dining. View MKE has closed for the winter, citing this year's uncertainty in a Facebook post. Nessun Dorma in Riverwest also announced it was going to close for winter but will reopen in December thanks to a business grant. And finally, Doc's Commerce Smokehouse downtown also has closed for the winter.