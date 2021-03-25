Where to Order Your Easter Meals

× Expand Photo via Facebook / The Packing House

I’m not sure where the time has gone, but somehow, it’s almost Easter already. This holiday is one of the busiest brunch days of the year, so most restaurants are offering brunch packages or meals. Some restaurants are open for in-person dining, but most are still offering takeout options too. Here are some of your Easter dining options around Milwaukee.

Davians: This Menomonee Falls caterer has brunch or dinner packages including glazed ham, quiche, and choices of vegetables, potatoes and dessert. A la carte options available as add-ons. Serves 2-10 for $46-$230. Pre-orders are required by March 30 by calling 262-781-3333 for pickup Saturday or Sunday.

The Brick Pub & Grill: Open for dine-in and curbside pickup with individual meals including scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, breakfast potatoes, green bean casserole and fruit cup for $15.50. Reservations and pre-orders required by March 29 by calling 414-797-0710.

Black Shoe Hospitality: Take-and-heat meals include choice of entree like lamb curry, roasted whole chicken or glazed ham; choice of two sides like sweet potato casserole or mac and cheese; and rolls. Serves 2 or 4 for $60-$120 for pickup on Saturday. Pre-orders required by March 31 online.

The Packing House: Easter dinner will be available with ham, parsley boiled potatoes, green beans and cherry sauce for $23.99 per person. Available dine-in, curbside and drive-thru. Reservations and pre-orders encouraged by calling 414-483-5054.

Rupena's: This grocery store has Easter dinner through their catering department including baked ham, scalloped potatoes, green beans, fruit fluff, rolls and apple pie. In packages for 2-10 guests for $74-$185 for pickup Saturday. Pre-order by March 29th by calling 414-543-7447.

Odd Duck: Two Easter family meals are offered: an eggplant, chickpea and couscous tagine with green salad, pita and hummus for $65, and a white wine braised leg of lamb navarin with salad, pretzel rolls and honey butter for $85. Both serve four or pickup on Saturday. Pre-order by March 27 online.

Sanford: Easter brunch package includes sausage stuffed pork loin with roasted grapes, spring vegetables, garlic herb new potatoes, pull-apart rolls, and yogurt cake with rhubarb strawberry compote. Serves four for $165 for pickup Saturday. Pre-order online by March 31.

Third Coast Provisions: The East pickup package includes smoked and glazed ham, smashed fingerling potatoes, smoked whitefish deviled eggs, grilled asparagus, chopped salad, parker house rolls and carrot cake. Pastries can be added a la carte. Serves 4-6 for $99 for pickup on Sunday. Order online.

Smoke Shack: An a la carte family-style menu includes dry-rubbed whole smoked hams, Polish sausage, brisket quiche, cheesy potato casserole, asparagus with Dijon lemon sauce, carrot cake cupcakes and pecan pie. Prices $15-$70. Order online by March 31 for pickup Friday or Saturday.

Harbor House: Three-course individual meals include choice of starter like shrimp cocktail or crab cake; entrees like lobster thermidor, roasted lamb or seared sea scallops; and dessert including apple cranberry crumble or creme brulee. Prices range $50-$97 for dine-in and pickup on Sunday. Order online for pickup by April 3.

Bavette: Single-serve takeout meals include glazed ham, honey butter smashed potatoes, bacon collard greens, biscuit, radish and strawberry salad, and lemon pudding with blueberries for $36. Order online by March 29 for pickup Saturday or Sunday.

Cavas: Easter brunch for two includes seafood paella, glazed carrot salad, shrimp and beer soup with baguette, carrot cake, hot cocoa and a bottle of cava sparkling wine for $140. Dine-in or pickup on Sunday. Order online by April 3.

Saz's: Easter dinner meals include a choice of two entrees from options like bistro steak, mustard crusted pork loin, and pineapple glazed ham, plus broccoli, gratin potatoes, spring salad and dinner rolls. Serves 4 or 8 for $120-$225. Pre-order online by March 30 for pickup Saturday or Sunday.