Authentic Pho on Layton Avenue

Pho Hai Tuyet (204 W. Layton Ave.) is one of the most authentically Vietnamese restaurants in the Milwaukee area with one of the biggest menus. Dine-in, order online or by phone and take out, or have your food delivered (if you’re in their neck of the woods).

Their service is fast and friendly.

The menu is helpfully divided into appetizer, noodle, beef noodle (Pho), rice and seafood dish subsections—all the better to quickly zero in on exactly what your palette desires.

In addition to wine and beer, there are lots of Vietnamese sodas, coffees, teas and juices—and several flavors of that delicious Vietnamese thirst-quencher, bubble tea.