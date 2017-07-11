Azteca's South Milwaukee Mexican Buffet

Located on South Milwaukee’s main drag in the spot that once housed a beloved Serbian restaurant, Balkanian New Star, Azteca (901 Milwaukee Ave.) has been serving good Mexican dishes for the past decade.

The friendly and affordable eatery has a nothing-fancy interior but boasts a menu with all the familiar staples along with a few surprises.

The weekday lunch buffet is a good place to start. You can build your own meal from ground meat, refried beans and Spanish rice, piling the fixings into flour tortillas and crunchy taco shells. The expected steak fajitas, cheese enchiladas and chicken chimichangas are on the buffet table next to unusual items such as cochinita pibil, tender pork slow roasted in orange juice, garlic and spices.

There are also salads and desserts. Margaritas and Mexican beer are on hand, but why not try horchata, a milky non-alcoholic drink made from rice and ground almonds