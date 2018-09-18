Mmm...Bacon—With a Side of Bourbon and Blues!

“With the summer festival season coming to a close, the Shepherd Express is delighted to extend a welcome to the perfect fall festival—Bacon, Bourbon and Blues,” says event coordinator Rachel Repetti. At this festival, attendees can “expect to sip on smooth, bourbon-crafted drinks and bite into delicious bacon/pork inspired food,” she says, adding, “While you’re enjoying all those drinks and tastes, you’ll be entertained by one of Milwaukee’s favorite blues bands—Idle Minds!” The Shepherd Express joined forces with The Hunger Task Force for this new event. A portion of the ticket sales will go directly to Milwaukee’s preeminent “Free and Local” provider of food to fight hunger in our community—“free” in the sense that all the food they deliver comes at no cost for delivery or network membership; “local” in that the Hunger Task Force was established in Milwaukee and is supported by the local community.

The Bacon, Bourbon and Blues Festival takes place from 5-9 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 28, at The Cooperage, 822 S. Water St. For tickets and more information, visit shepherdexpress.com/events/bacon-bourbon-blues.