bd’s Mongolian Grill Caters to Taste

× Expand Photo by Betty Koenig

Founded in 1992, bd’s Mongolian Grill holds the distinction of being the first U.S.-based restaurant to open a franchise in Mongolia. Although a chain, bd’s has only one location in Wisconsin (Bayshore Town Center, 598 W. Northshore Drive, Glendale).

The hook is the supreme customizability of the “create your own stir-fry” option. For $14.49, enjoy unlimited soup and salad; rice, flour tortillas or lettuce wraps; and mix up one bowl of customized stir-fry ($17.49 gets you unlimited bowls). Start by filling your bowl from a wide variety of uncooked seafood, meats, noodles, fresh veggies, flavorful sauces and spices—then bring it to the 7-foot grill and have it fried before your eyes.

It’s great fun to experiment with flavor combinations, but if you want a few tips, check out bd’s recipe ideas online. A great happy hour special on drinks and apps runs 3-6 p.m. daily, and the restaurant caters to special dietary needs with lots of zero-calorie sodas, clearly labeled vegetarian and gluten-free sauces and an “allergy zone” grill where your food can be cooked in its own wok. Let the culinary creativity flow!