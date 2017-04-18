Beer in Every Dish at Milwaukee Beer Bistro

× Expand Photo credit: Maggie Vaugn

If there’s one thing most every Milwaukeean can agree on, it’s that beer is good.

Add beer to food, and it makes the food even better. That’s the philosophy behind Milwaukee Beer Bistro (2730 N. Humboldt Blvd.), a Riverwest pub that incorporates beer into every dish on the menu.

Some items, like a light ale-battered cod ($11.95), are rather obvious, but some are more creative. Chunks of bratwurst and carrot bob around in thick, creamy Point Special Lager chowder ($5), and short ribs ($15.95) are braised in stout and served with white cheddar mashed potatoes and barbecue sauce made with beer.

This is a great destination for brunch, when Sprecher Root Beer makes an appearance in root beer pancakes ($7). Waffle fans will love the heffe weiss waffles ($8) topped with “beerberry” syrup, Fat Squirrel Ale and blueberries. Pair your meal with one of 16-plus taps and dozens of bottles available.