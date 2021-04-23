Beet and Seafood Pho at Cali

× Expand Photo via Facebook / Pho Cali

Cali Pho (4756 S. 27th St.; 282-9950) belies the idea of comfort food being only an American notion, much less a Western one. Its environs must one have been a fast-food franchise, but its offerings are much warmer in feeling and flavor. Hot soup is already plenty comforting in most any form; and the bountiful bowls of its Vietnamese manifestation served at Cali make for a naturally balanced meal for tastebuds.

Though pho may be best-known for its inclusion of beef products such as brisket, meatballs, steak, and tripe, Pho Cali's seafood variation is at least as much of a delight. Faux crab, scallops, shrimp, and squid inhabit a sweet/sour broth with a veritable plateful of vermicelli. Squeeze the lime wedges into the liquid entree and toss in the complimentary bean sprouts, fresh Thai basil leaves and jalapeño slices for a buoyant flavor profile with a bevy of textures. For a cool side order, try the firm tofu spring rolls filled with crisp vegetables and covered in a glutinous rice wrap, served with peanut-based sauce. A cup of bracing jasmine tea rounds out one wholly satisfying instance of convivial Southeast Asian culinary comfort at Pho Cali.