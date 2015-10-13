Big Burgers, Bigger Bloodies

× Expand Photo by Cody Gibson

The recently opened Sobelman’s Pub and Grill in Mequon (10352 N. Port Washington Road) offers 15 unique, mouthwatering Black Angus burgers (try The Hangover) and eight wildly garnished, delicious bloody marys featuring Jimmy Luv’s bloody mix. Sobelman’s also has 16 appetizers, four salads, nine sandwiches, a Friday fish fry served seven days a week and a few kids’ options. With the exception of its two grandest bloodies (The Beast at $40 features sliders and bacon-wrapped cheese balls; and The Bloody Beast at $45 boasts a whole deep-fried chicken), everything is $12.50 or less. The location features beautiful dark wood in its two dining areas and has a small but lovely bar, giving it a homey-rustic vibe that’s just right for date nights, taking out the family, hanging with friends, celebrating a birthday or watching sports on the many TVs. All beers on tap come from Wisconsin and there is an impressive selection of bottled brews. Don’t overlook the desserts either—the Choc’late Lovin’ Spoon Cake ($4) is a large piece of chocolate-drenched dark chocolate cake with two layers of chocolate pudding in between.