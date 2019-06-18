Bombay Sweets’ Vegetarian Delights

As Bombay Sweets (3401 S. 13th St.) celebrates its 20th year this year, the South Side purveyor of East Indian vegetarian cuisine remains a reliable destination for tasty meatless fare. Bombay Sweets’ traditional thali platter encompasses dishes with spicy, astringent, salty, bitter, sour and sweet flavors in one meal. Sweets’ version of it is also an economical way to introduce newcomers to East Indian eating. Diners can enjoy the flexibility in choosing two curry entrées on their trays already generously decked with long-grain rice, a yogurt-based condiment, two varieties of naan, a cup of delightfully strong pieces of pickle, dessert and other delicacies; I chose sweetly creamy mixed-vegetable korma for one of my options during a recent visit.

That so much food can be had for a price some restaurants charge for an appetizer speaks to the value that's always been a hallmark here. Styrofoam serving plates and plastic cutlery may keep costs low, but those disposable elements don't reflect on Bombay Sweets’ uniqueness and quality.