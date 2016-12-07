Breakfast at Café at the Plaza

Part Art Deco diner, part European-style café, Café at the Plaza (1007 N. Cass St.) is a charming spot tucked inside the Plaza Hotel. However, the Café has long drawn from beyond hotel guests for its ambiance and food. Recently, Chef Matt Miller returned to Milwaukee from New York and gave the menu a remake.

Breakfast options include spiced pumpkin pancakes and a raft of interesting items, including house-made falafel and poutine. A distinct Mexican accent can be heard in the breakfast burrito and a beef brisket empanada. Local ingredients come into play; Angelic Bakehouse rye is transformed into avocado toast. Delicious standbys remain, including a choose-your-options omelet. Opt for the café potatoes, diced and fried with rosemary, pepper and onions.