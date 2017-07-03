Breakfast to Happy Hour, Hudson Has it All

It’s an airy and pleasant place: The tall windows at Hudson (310 E. Buffalo St.) reach 15 feet toward the ceiling, filling the “coffee wine bar” with more than enough light to sustain the potted plants on every table.

But there’s more to be had than coffee and wine at the industrial chic corner in the Third Ward. Hudson also serves breakfast, sandwiches, salads and from-scratch soups.

The Wake-n-Bake exemplifies the café’s approach to food: a nicely presented vegetarian omelet served with fruit and hearty Italian toast. Sandwiches and salads are ample and full of fresh and often interesting pairings of ingredients.

Hudson is unique in the neighborhood for its attractively designed business lounge with work stations and office space (visit thehudson.org for more information) and its “All Day Happy Hour” with daily food, beer, wine and cocktail specials.

Hudson is open 6:30 a.m.-9 p.m. weekdays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays.