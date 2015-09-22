Chinese Buffet in Mequon

× Expand Photo by Lauren Kirsch

Tucked in Mequon’s River Centre shopping court is a great little restaurant called Chinese Buffet and Hibachi Grill, 6107 W. Mequon Road. The service is friendly, the atmosphere is warm and the décor features traditional Chinese woodcarvings. As the name suggests, the focuses here are the all-day buffet, which offers an ample variety of Chinese cuisine, and the small hibachi grill, where guests can choose from veggies and beef, chicken or shrimp to create a healthy dish that’s ready in minutes. Also available is fresh sushi, a large salad and fruit bar, and a plethora of desserts (including those yummy Chinese doughnuts as well as ice cream). Buffet options for this particular trip included close to 10 varieties of chicken (try the honey chicken), a few crab dishes, baked salmon, steamed veggies, delicious coconut shrimp, fried scallops, spring rolls, perfectly steamed dumplings, white rice straight from the cooker, egg drop and wonton soups, and much more. Dishes here tend to run sweet. Ask for hot tea with your meal—instead of the usual green, diners receive a lovely Fujian oolong. The buffet runs just under $8, a great price for the quality and variety. Take-out is also available. China Buffet and Hibachi Grill’s hours are Monday-Thursday 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m.-10 p.m. and Sunday 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. For more information, call 262-242-9977 or visit hibachibuffetmequon.com.