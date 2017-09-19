Craft Beer at Bay View's Crafty Cow

Crafty Cow’s relatively new Bay View location (2675 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.) features more burgers than you can shake a stick at alongside 16 craft beer taps.

The burgers, delivered Juicy Lucy style—that is to say, cheese-stuffed and drippy and decadent—are more often than not stacked with compelling ingredients that meld well. Take, for instance, the Twice Baked ($9), which is stuffed with bacon and white cheddar and topped with house ranch chips, bacon dust sour cream and carmelized onions.

It’s savory as all get out and satisfyingly answers the age-old question: “What if you took the elements of a baked potato but, like, put them on a burger instead?”

Another great option comes in the form of a Gouda-stuffed burger topped with beer-battered onions, peppered bacon and butter ($9)—an ecstatic treat. Their tasty fries aren’t served de facto as a side, but a small order ($3) split between a couple of people was plenty.