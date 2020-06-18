Crafty Cow Introduces New Food Challenge

× Expand Courtesy of Crafty Cow MKE Facebook

Available at their Milwaukee location only, Crafty Cow introduces the Heat and Repeat. A triple-decker fried chicken sandwich with Nashville Hot, 414 Fire and MKE LAVA fried boneless breasts, topped with pickles, snap pea and broccoli slaw. Served with a side of mac and cheese and a beverage of your choice for $40.

If brave customers finish the sandwich (macaroni and beverage are to help with the heat) in 15 minutes – without bathroom breaks, no additions or substitutions – the sandwich is free. Finishers will also be rewarded with a $30 gift card.

Think you have what it takes?