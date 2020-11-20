Cudahy Kicks Up Its Heels to Welcome Charleston Café

× Expand Photo via Facebook / Charleston Cafe

Cudahy residents have long demanded a coffee shop within the city proper, so the Piparo family, which has a history of entrepreneurship in Cudahy, delivered. Charleston Café (3465 E. Layton Ave.) opened in August with an array of coffee drinks, bakery, breakfast items, pizza, paninis, wraps, sandwiches, soup and salads. They’ve since added offerings like Italian soda and French soda (Italian soda with a little cream) in a variety of flavors like wild grape, desert pear and raspberry ($1.90-2.10) and fall specials like chaider—a warming mix of chai and apple cider.

The café has a warm, inviting Roaring ‘20s theme. The eye-catching copper floor is made with pennies. A beautifully landscaped patio provides socially distanced outdoor dining space on mild fall days. Charleston Café serves Wonderstate Coffee (formerly Kickapoo), starting at $1.75 for a 12-ounce serving of house drip. Espresso, lattes, mocha, cappuccino, and iced or frozen coffee are also available in 12, 16 or 20-ounce servings ($3.05-$5.10).

Many food items have fun ‘20s-inspired names like the Model A ($8.50), a panini with turkey, bacon, Swiss cheese, spinach and sun-dried tomato; The Flapper ($6.75) panini featuring grilled lime-jalapeno chicken); and the Lindy Hop pizza topped with veggies ($8.50, $10.25). There are plenty of vegetarian and vegan options. Bakery is supplied by Sabrosa and East Side Ovens. Look for beer and wine soon to be added soon.

