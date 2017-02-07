Entertainment, Local Brews and Classic Irish Fare at Mo's Irish Pub

Whether you’re catching the big game with a local brew, listening to live music, competing in trivia night every Tuesday at the Wauwatosa location, grooving to DJ Zello and Friends every Thursday at 10 p.m. at the Downtown Milwaukee location or just enjoying the wide selection of classic Irish pub fare and more, Mo’s Irish Pub has you covered.

We recommend the lunch combo of a half of Mo’s Reuben Sandwich with a cup of chicken dumpling soup ($8.99). The slow-cooked corned beef with sauerkraut, Thousand Island dressing and Swiss cheese on grilled marble rye is nothing short of heavenly and pairs well with the soup. It’s also worth checking out the onion rings, which are so big that you could fit them around your hand like a bangle. The Downtown location is 142 W. Wisconsin Ave. and the Wauwatosa location, 10842 W. Bluemound Road.