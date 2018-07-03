Finding Soul Food at The Hideaway

From the outside, The Hideaway Pub & Grill (9000 W. Kaul Ave.) lives up to its name. But inside, it’s fairly commodious with a bar and billiards room separated by a space for watching sports on TV, dancing and dining.

The third of those options makes The Hideaway worth a drive to its secluded locale near the intersection of North 91st Street and West Fond du Lac Avenue.

If it isn’t the only place to get hush puppies in Milwaukee, it’s certainly one of the few. The Southern deep-fried corn fritters with a whisper of onion accompanied a recent dinner of swai, the South Asian cousin of catfish. The lengthy, flaky filets come coated in breading thick enough to provide resounding crunch. A creamy coleslaw with red cabbage adds vivid color. Seafood, chicken, pork ribs and other soul food staples fill the menu.

On certain nights of the week, the chef features Cajun and Caribbean dishes including gumbo and meats prepared with jerk spicing.

The Hideaway is a secret worth sharing.