Get the Goat at La Sierrita

A recent visit to one of Milwaukee’s newest Mexican restaurants, La Sierrita (2689 S. 13th St.), found an excellent dish prepared in their kitchen but unlisted on their menu. La Sierrita’s birria, or goat soup, merits attention. Nearly boneless, tender, torn-looking chunks of lean meat populate a broth so richly brown it borders on burgundy. A couple quarters of lime, hills of chopped cilantro and red onion and a few dried red chilis arrive beside the bowl to complement the already succulent flavor. If goat is a step too far, there are tacos, tortas and other items made with suadero, the soft cut of beef just above the udders. Also on the menu are gorditas, tostadas, breakfasts, seafood entrées, plate dinners and other soups, including menudo and pozole (made from pork loin).