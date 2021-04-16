Gordo Burger brings Mid-East Flair to American Staple

× Expand Photo via Facebook / Gordo Burger

Gordo Burger (2301 S. Howell Ave.; 885-1118) could be said be an ethnic fusion restaurant, but its star fare starts with an all-American base. Hamburgers give the cozy corner eatery half its name, but Middle Eastern ownership have given the menu an array of options atypical of most burger joints. Switching from half-pound patties of Angus to beef and lamb and chicken koftas or felafel or Impossible burger is no trouble in the build-your-own sandwich option on brioche or pretzel bun. Specialty creations range from a variation on the popular combination of Swiss cheese and mushrooms (Gordo adds caramelized onions and arugula); the Freaky Greeky topped with feta, tzatziki sauce and cucumber; and a Hawaiian variation where Swiss joins a pineapple ring and turkey bacon atop the meat.

I gave my recent order of the signature Gordo (with American cheese, spring greens, onion, tomato and 1,000 Island-like special sauce) a Japanese flair by switching to a Wagyu beef patty and some vinegary crunch with pickled turnip bits that come on the Amazing Falafel specialty. A sizable side order of crispy, crumbly onion rings complemented the generous main course, but left me full enough to have to leave trying a dessert, such as chocolate mousse lemon mascarpone, to another visit. Good on Gordo for diving into the American melting pot and adding their own distinctively delicious touches to a national staple.