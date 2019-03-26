Great Brisket at Double B's BBQ

Double B’s BBQ (7420 W. Greenfield Ave.) takes dining on smoked meat a step up with head chef/pit master Mark Timber’s scrumptious servings of pork, beef and chicken.

Want something less messy than a plate of ribs, but more texturally varied than pulled pork or chicken? Try Double B’s brisket ends. The charring adds a tad of satisfying crunch to the tender meat, and they are bathed in a sweet, slightly hot Kansas City-styled sauce.

Full strips of brisket may be had as well, and both those and the ends feature as sandwich fillings alongside Angus beef, black ben patties and the aforementioned pulled meats.

Full meals are accompanied by creamy coleslaw, given a tinge of tanginess with apple cider vinegar, and a cornbread muffin so moist and sweet it could be mistaken for dessert.

It's worth having appetite enough for a proper, final, sweet course—the wonderous smoked pecan pie with a side of buttery bourbon caramel sauce.