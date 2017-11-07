Great Lunches, Steaks and Seafood at Bayshore's Devon

The biscuits keep coming if you tell the server “yes”—warm and slightly crunchy, served with butter and maple syrup. It’s only one of a couple dozen unique touches that Devon Seafood + Steak (5715 N. Bayshore Drive, Glendale) worth the trip even if you live nowhere near the North Shore. Lodged in a handsome structure of stone, tile and dark wood, Devon is part of a national chain, yet each link is distinctive to its locality. The recently revised Milwaukee menu focuses on local sources whenever possible for seafood and vegetables. The menu also accents steaks, prepared to each diner’s satisfaction. The “Power Lunches” come in two sizes, combo ($13) and entrée ($18); both include choice of soup or salad in generous portions. Be sure to try the New England-style crab cakes (more meat, less filling) or the spicy Andouille hash topped with a fried egg. Stick around for the long happy hour: Monday-Friday, 4-7 p.m., with drink and appetizer specials.