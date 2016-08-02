Harry’s Bar and Grill Comes to Brady Street

× Expand Photo by Betty Koenig

In full swing this summer, the handsome Harry’s Bar and Grill (1234 E. Brady St.) was designed with great respect for the building’s historic architecture and includes witty nods to its recent past as the Brady Street True Value Hardware Store.

This new sister venue to the Shorewood Harry’s Bar and Grill has an appealing menu with an exciting range of dishes that stand high on the list for healthy eating—salmon, shrimp, eggs, plentiful veggies, fruits, nuts and good oils, as well as high-quality steaks and burgers. The Happy Hour (Monday-Friday from 3-6 p.m.) offers great deals on drinks, including featured craft beers and small dishes from wings or sliders to hummus and an edamame falafel platter with beautiful sauces.

Showcase windows across the front open completely while outdoor tables under a broad awning put you right in the middle of the sidewalk at the heart of Brady Street. It’s warmly nostalgic yet right up to date.