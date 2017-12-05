Hearty Mexican Favorites at El Patrón

Cesar Lopez, the son of Rodrigo Lopez from Cielito Lindo, one of Walker’s Point’s early success stories, opened a Mexican restaurant of his own.

El Patrón (2423 S. Sixth St.) sits under the shadow of the Basilica of St. Josaphat, and calls out from its corner location with a sign ringed by blinking Las Vegas lights.

The interior is vibrant with aquatic and avian murals, Mexican television on the big screen and music from a Mexican station.

The menu offers hearty, familiar dishes in generous portions along with a few specialties from Jalisco, the state where the Lopez family originated. Among them are molcajete ($15.99 for one, $27.99 for two), which combines steak, chicken and shrimp with avocado, tomato, onion, pepper and melted cheese.

Another El Patrón specialty, birria ($10.99), is a stew made from lamb and served Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Along with the expected Mexican beers and Margaritas is an extensive menu of specialty cocktails.

Too early for alcohol? Sit back with a glass of milky horchata.