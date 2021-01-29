Juicy Fare at Red Crab Seafood

× Expand Photo via Facebook / Red Crab Seafood

The servers at Red Crab Seafood Restaurant (5547 Lovers Lane; 429-9574) aren’t being cute when placing utensils wrapped in a plastic bib on your table with a side of plastic gloves. That’s because Red Crab is serious about its claim of serving juicy fare. One could order Red Crab’s bag-boiled entrees of crustaceans and shellfish (with specials always including a potato, cob of sweetcorn and egg steamed alongside the seafaring proteins) without the lemon pepper marinade, garlic butter and/or Cajun spice combination on offer. But some of the fun of a Red Crab meal is wading through the robust juiciness.

My recent meal of crab legs, shrimp and sausage medallions swimming in a mixture of all three preparations—deemed “juicy style” on the menu—left me with a pleasantly burning sensation in my mouth and a couple of tears from my eyes, the latter the result of joyously spicy deliciousness. An array of appetizers can help tamp the heat; the naturally sugary cornmeal used to make an order of hushpuppies provides a balance to the heat of the small chain's signature seafood flavorings. And customers having trouble cracking their entrees' shells can expect friendly assistance.