Kabobs and More at Shish Kabob

× Expand Photo via Facebook / Shish Kabob

The small strip mall locale of Shish Kabob (6508 S. 27th St, Suite 3, Oak Creek; 761-0425) belies the outsized flavor of their take on Middle Eastern fare. The appetizers alone could make a fulsome meal of varied tastes and textures. Nabilseeyah kibbeh—meat-filled, fried bulgur wheat croquettes shaped like miniature footballs—pair scrumptiously with the garlicky, loose fava bean dip of foul (say "fuul") alongside thick hummus and oblong fried chickpea flour falafel. But that would mean depriving oneself of Shish Kabob’s signature skewer-free kufta kabobs. A trio of spiced, ground lamb kabos are served atop a bed of long grain rice festooned with almond slivers and parsley sprigs. The beef and chicken shawarma main courses were likewise presented on the same pilaf. Getting a representative sampling of Shish Kabob's savory menu may mean taking dessert to go, including its sponge cake-like pastry filled with crunchy pistachios (or sweetened cheese).