Lone Star-Style Barbecue

Though the chain originates in Dallas, the preparation and presentation at Dickey’s Barbecue Pit (five Southeastern Wisconsin locations) derives from barbecue styles native to the central and eastern regions of the Lone Star State. Pickle chips and raw onion slices accompany meats, side and a roll in each meaty meal, while they top each sandwich with a choice three sauces. A recent three-meat lunch featured lean, hickory-smoked beef brisket, and equally reasonable portions of turkey breast and pulled pork. Sides run a gamut from green options such as Caesar salad to pinto beans with a bit of jalapeño bite. Hot ones such as okra nuggets and waffle iron fries are prepared fresh and brought to your table if you eat in. Cookies and traditionally Southern pecan pie highlight dessert options, but those dining at Dickey’s can cut the heat of their savory fare with free cones of surprisingly creamy vanilla soft serve.