More than Corned Beef at House of Corned Beef

Restaurant names don’t come much more high-concept than House of Corned Beef (5201 W. Silver Spring Drive). The minimally decorated Northwest Side location specializes in its namesake cured meat but offers plenty more.

Regular or extra-lean corned beef mingled with pastrami, topped with mustard (brown and yellow available) between slices of light rye bread, boxed with a dill pickle spear and a couple handfuls of potato chips.

New York City deli sumptuousness is achieved in a hearty sandwich combo.

Hamburgers, hot dogs, subs, cheese steaks and other sandwich choices fill House of Corned Beef’s menu, too, as do fried chicken and fish.

Greek influences permeate the grilled chicken dinner and pizza. The former comes with rice pilaf and pita bread, while toppings for the latter include eggplant, feta cheese and Kalamata olives; meat toppings only made of beef make the House’s pies fit for kosher diners.