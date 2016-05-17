O’Lydia’s Hearty Bar Fare with Irish Flair

× Expand Callie Reed FlickrCC

Since 2011 O’Lydia’s Bar and Grill (338 S. First St.) has occupied the space long held by Slim McGinn’s, located at the border of the Third and Fifth wards. The structure went up in the late 19th century as a Pabst tavern serving only the namesake brew, but these days there are 16 tap beers, including a wide array of micro brews from local breweries, as well as a full bar and tasty bloody marys with piquant garnishes.

Pub fare is hearty and affordable. The Irish nachos are a good choice for gluten-free diners and the sliders (burger, Irish beef and meatloaf varieties) are deservedly popular, as is the decadent shepherd’s pie. Service is attentive and friendly and seating is ample with an outdoor patio, enclosed patio bar and 60-person party room. Happy hour runs 2-6 p.m. on weekdays and O’Lydia’s offers free parking and shuttle service to Irish Fest; Summerfest; and all home Bucks, Brewers and Marquette and UW-Milwaukee men’s basketball games.