P.F. Chang's Inventive Chinese Menu

Yes, it’s a chain and yes, it’s in a shopping mall (Mayfair), but P.F. Chang (2500 N. Mayfair Road) is a really good restaurant for Chinese and Asian fusion cuisine in a gorgeous, high-energy setting and with a modern, inventive twist.

Here you’ll find lettuce wraps and street tacos; of the latter, there’s jicama—either with wild-caught lobster, shrimp, red onion and fresno peppers or kung pao chicken, crushed peanuts and cool cucumber slices.

Virtually every menu item excites the eye and palate, and all are generously portioned and nicely presented. Hunan dragon wings, cauliflower tempura, edamame, banana spring rolls...great place for something a tad different.

Look for the big stone horses!