Perfectly Grilled at Waukesha's Rochester Deli

Rochester Deli (143 W. Broadway), the popular Downtown Waukesha restaurant, crafts high-quality sandwiches, salads and soups in a casual atmosphere with comfortable seating.

Perfectly grilled and surprisingly light, the chicken Parmigiana sandwich combines egg breaded chicken breasts, mozzarella and Parmesan and a fresh, mild marinara, while the Devonshire panini contains cheddar cheese, Tavern ham, tomato, asparagus and honey mustard. Other featured sandwiches include the Wellington panini (Swiss cheese, Angus roast beef, mushroom duxelle), the classic grilled cheese (American and cheddar cheese), the tuna melt and the turkey cheddar panini prepared with homemade cranberry relish.

Additionally, the Cobb salad, raspberry chicken salad, chicken Cesar salad, and California salad round out Rochester’s selection of salads, while the soups are made daily.

Those in search of something sweeter should consider one of the pecan squares, chocolate dipped Krispy bars and pastries from neighboring Periwinkle Bakery.