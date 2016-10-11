Pizza Shuttle is For More than Just Late Nights

Many Milwaukeeans, especially those living on the East Side, will already know the feeling. Walking up Farwell Avenue, seeing the “Before I Die” chalkboard and approaching that iconic neon sign before stepping into one of the most famous pizzerias in the city.

In more than 30 years of business, Pizza Shuttle (1827 N. Farwell Ave.) has built a brand out of being the go-to late-night stop for East Siders on their way home after a night out on Brady or Farwell. But don’t pigeonhole Pizza Shuttle as just an inebriated last stop before begrudgingly returning home on a Saturday night. The doughy pan crust and liberally placed toppings make for a good meal any time of the day. The restaurant’s décor, which includes multiple arcade games and a photo booth, creates an intoxicatingly playful environment.