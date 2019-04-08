Soul Food Sunday at Coffee Makes You Black

Coffee Makes You Black (2803 N. Teutonia Ave.) offers soul food specials on Sunday. Considering the establishment's name, Afrocentric décor and its already excellent chicken and waffle breakfast, it's no surprise they would offer brunch. Recently, a friend and I tried the day's two entrées, baked chicken and meatloaf, with all the side dishes on offer between us. My meatloaf was a hefty slice over an inch thick a half-foot long; its red sauce topping imparted a complementary tomato tang. My companion's duo of dark meat pieces was prepared with the bright orange reddishness of paprika. Bits of ham flavored the large side of green beans and the stewed cabbage was tender as it ought to be. Also on hand were macaroni ‘n’ cheese and mashed potatoes overflowing with gravy. Pieces of slightly crumbly yellow cake layered with milk chocolate frosting finished our soulful repasts. It was a filling and flavorful meal.