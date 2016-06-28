Soul Food in Waukesha

Although located in a nondescript strip mall, Pat’s Rib Place (151 E. Sunset Drive, Waukesha) serves some of the area’s best barbecue. The rib tips retain the meat’s tender center and burnished crusty ends. A heap of them with creamy coleslaw, baked beans, French fries and a traditional square slice of white bread for sopping is plenty filling.

Beef ribs require a day’s notice to order, but beef brisket, pulled pork and buffalo wings may be had with no delay. Among the five sauces of Pat’s own creation, the Apple Chunky may be king, adding a slightly heated, fruity tang to meat; it could work as a kind of dessert condiment, too. Other sides worth the upcharge in a meal or ordering by the basket include sweet potato fries moderately garnished with cinnamon-sugar, fried dill pickle chips accompanied by a creamy dipping sauce and fried bits of sweet corn, and mac ’n’ cheese. The establishment also has a tasty way of frying catfish, perch and cod fillets.

Pat’s Rib Place provides exceptional soulful food in an amiable atmosphere.