Soulful Seafood at Red Snapper Fish

× Expand Photo via Facebook / Red Snapper Fish Co.

Red Snapper Fish Company (6016 W. Lisbon Ave.; 626-9948) may specialize in the kind of fried seafood on offer throughout the inner city and Northwest Side, but it’s not just its stylized skeletal logo that sets it apart from the pack. During a recent lunch stop there, I was asked for the first time at a Milwaukee restaurant, “How hard do you want my catfish fried?” The question indicates the attention to detail Red Snapper pays to quality and preparation. The two catfish filets in my meal were firm, steamy and delicious in crisp cornmeal. Served with thickly cut French fries, a halved slice white bread slice and cup of coleslaw in a compact, closable cardboard box in a masterful example of soul food seafood preparation and presentation. Southern-styled sweet tea (not overpowering in its sugariness) perfectly complemented the savory flavors it washed down. Other tempting menu items include fish and shrimp tacos, po' boy sandwiches and sides running a gamut from spaghetti and grits to fried okra and rice & gravy. Return visits are in order.