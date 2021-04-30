Specials All Day Long at Benny’s Cafe

× Expand Photo via Benny's Cafe

Benny's Cafe (5354 S. 27th St.; 431-0004) doesn’t differ from many of its competitors among family-oriented restaurants. It offers a wide menu of favorite domestic dishes and some ethnic offerings that have become American staples. Among all those entrees, sandwiches, steak, seafood, soups, salads and all-day breakfast fare, Benny's offers daily specials throughout the day.

My Sunday duck special met the menu’s promise of a huge portion. Half a big bird with mashed potatoes and dressing arrived slathered in orange sauce. The citrus coating makes a winning substitute for gravy on the spuds and practically candied the stuffing. Among Benny’s Italian entrees, a Sicilian baked salmon served with sauteed vegetables and spaghetti marinara is most intriguing. And Benny's owners' Albanian heritage is reflected in its handmade lamb & beef quebabs and another Sunday special of stuffed cabbage rolls. An old school approach to customer satisfaction is conveyed in a glass of house blush wine or tap beer with every adult full dinner order—plus a complimentary dessert.