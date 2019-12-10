Tantalizing Pizza at Sherman Phoenix

× Expand Photo courtesy of Sauce & Spice

The efficiency exhibited in the pizza-making process at Sauce & Spice (3536 W. Fond du Lac Ave.) translates into a novel, tasty approach to the Italian pies created there for take-out or eating in the Sherman Phoenix plaza where the pizzeria is located. Pre-pressed 12-inch crusts get topped with piquant tomato sauce, 100% Mozzarella cheese and a diner's choice of up to five toppings. My recent meatless order featuring basil, garlic, mushroom, red bell pepper and pineapple took less than nine minutes before it was out of the oven; watching your food being made can make it more fun to dig into it, and Sauce & Spice's compact confines and windows allow for that fun.

The crispness of the wafer-thin crust makes an ideal palette to absorb some of the sauce and the uniform covering of cheese and other toppings. And nary a millimeter of that crust remains untopped. Sauce & Splice strikes a tantalizing balance between proficient production and loving creation of a favorite food that’s ready for franchising. For the time being, however, it remains a local treasure to savor. Eaters seeking a bigger carb load may choose to have what they would have on a pizza instead placed on an order of garlic bread, too.