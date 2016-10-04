Taste of Jerusalem

× Expand Jerusalem Pastry, Yelp

The space must have been intended as an American fast food outlet, but the new occupant, Jerusalem Pastries and Grill (4171 S. 76th St.), redecorated it with Near Eastern accents and serves that region’s dishes slowly, prepared fresh at the counter. Appetizers include hummus and baba ghanouj along with items less seen in these parts like fattoush, toasted pita tossed with mixed greens and olive oil, and sambosa, a spicy filled wedge similar to the Indian samosa. Sandwiches ($3.99-$7.99) and dinners ($9.99-$14.99) are prepared from ground meat, chicken or falafel.

The vegetarian combo ($9.99) is an enormous and tasty feast of stuffed grape leaves, hummus, baba ghanouj and salad served with thinly shaved pita bread. Jerusalem specializes in house-made bakery, including the familiar baklava and the less-known knafeh with sweet cheese on shredded dough. For an elegant jolt of caffeine, try a Turkish coffee served in a demitasse cup on a silvery tray. Open daily 10 a.m.-10 p.m.