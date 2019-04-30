Tasty Vietnamese Street Food at Xankia

French rule over Vietnam led to a unique street food fusion cuisine of the banh mi, a segment of French bread loaf chocked with fillings native to both countries’ traditions.

At Xankia (222 W. Wells St.), meatballs, roasted chicken and grilled steak are available for diners more accustomed to submarine sandwiche, along with more distinctly Southeast Asian fillings, including pate (for the house special), sardines and fried tofu.

My recent rice noodle banh mi was a light and filling delight, the orange translucence of sweet potato resting colorfully amid pickled daikon radish and carrots, cilantro and cucumber.

You can add another shade of green with optional jalapeño slices for no upcharge. Tofu-and-cucumber spring rolls wrapped in sticky rice paper served with a cup of agreeably sweet-and-spicy peanut sauce made a fitting side, but a pork variety and meatless eggroll are also available.

Xankia also offers five varieties of pho and three noodle dishes for patrons favoring soup and pasta. Still, their warm, lightly toasted Asian-European signature sandwiches are the calling card that should beckon many.