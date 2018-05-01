Unique Breakfasts at El Greco

The wide menu at El Greco Family Restaurant (9143 W. Appleton Ave.) should hold appeal for many diners.

As with many family styled establishments, breakfast is served all day, and El Greco has some of the most unique ones in the city. Among them, a catfish and eggs plate, with its fleshy filet making a satisfying complement to fried eggs, toast and a choice of hash browns, cubed potatoes or—for a couple dollars’ up-charge—a generous fruit array of melon slices, red grapes and pineapple.

Pork lovers may gravitate to a dish paralleling a popular pizza variation—the Hawaiian omelet’s ham, bacon and Colby cheese with bits of pineapple makes for a hearty combo of salty, chewy, sweet and fluffy.

A low-carb breakfast of scrambled Egg Beaters with spinach and feta is delightfully filling for being so seemingly light.

On my “to try” list are the broasted chicken and waffles and chorizo and eggs, the latter served with refried beans and tortillas. Get to El Greco early enough in the morning for a complimentary piece of spice cake, making the trip all the more worthwhile.