Waffles in the Third Ward

The aroma of waffles is in the air. You may have seen Aaron Rosko and Emily Thomas around town in Press, their vintage waffle truck. They have now established a brick-and-mortar venue—well, more like beautiful tile and mortar—called Press au Marché (207 E. Buffalo St.). Housed in a corner of the lobby entrance of the Marshall Building, Press au Marché is bright, charming and diminutive with a bench along one wall, three tables and a busy takeout trade. The waffles are absolutely fabulous, soft with the slightest crunch at the edges and served with choice of scrumptious toppings. Lunch starts at 11 a.m. with flavorful, freshly-made sandwiches on baguettes, a short list of salads and a pair of soups. Top off a steaming cup of coffee with a little Belgian-made Biscoff molasses cookie. Open 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday.