Mikerphone Rocks Midwest Brewery Scene with Hoppy, Hazy IPAs

The Tap Takeover Podcast is on the road again, traveling down to Chicagoland to chat with Mikerphone Brewing.

Owner Mike Palin and his brew crew of Kyle and Mike join us to discuss their hoppy, hazy IPAs, the challenges of accommodating 800+ people at a special release and the expansion of their fledgling barrel-aging program.

Will we see an expansion into the Wisconsin market sometime soon? What are some of the new Mikerphone collaborations in the works? When will the barrel-aged Smells Like Bean Spirit hit the market?

Grab a pint of Super Special Sauce and join our tasting, in progress, for all these answers and more! Cheers!

