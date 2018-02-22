Tap Takeover Podcast Tastes a Pilot Batch of MobCraft Collab Beer

× 1 of 13 Expand × 2 of 13 Expand × 3 of 13 Expand × 4 of 13 Expand × 5 of 13 Expand × 6 of 13 Expand × 7 of 13 Expand × 8 of 13 Expand × 9 of 13 Expand × 10 of 13 Expand × 11 of 13 Expand × 12 of 13 Expand × 13 of 13 Expand Prev Next

New episode is up. Listen here:

×

The Tap Takeover Podcast crew visits MobCraft Brewing again to check in on our Collaboration Beer – the Solid Non Fail Imperial Stout with Coffee and Maple Syrup.

Henry and Andrew lead us through a pilot batch tasting to determine some of the coffee and maple syrup additions, as well as an experiment using the herb fenugreek to punch up some of the maple flavors.

Ever wonder what it sounds like behind closed doors during the planning stages involved in MobCraft's crowd-sourcing program for an epic stout?

Well grab a pint of Mobcraft’s Dudeism and join us for this week’s episode! Cheers!

And don't forget to preorder your 2- or 4-pack of Solid Non Fail Imperial Stout today.

Subscribe to this podcast on iTunes or Libsyn to get an alert when new episodes are released. And don't forget to Like, Share and Rate us on your podcast listening platform as well!