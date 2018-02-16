Russ Klisch Opens Incredible Cellar Collection for a Special Sampling

New episode is up. Listen here:

×

The Tap Takeover Podcast crew returns to the scene of the crime – our first interview – to check in with owner Russ Klisch at Lakefront Brewing.

We explore Russ’ cellar collection, drink a vertical of the Black Friday special release beers, get more info on the Black Friday Special Reserve. Plus, we had a chance to taste some beers up to 25 years old to see how the flavors have changed.

We also have lots of news about the 30th Anniversary rebranding effort, and a special guest appearance by Max from Eagle Park on Beer News! Pour yourself a glass of Black Friday Imperial Stout and join us! Cheers!

Subscribe to this podcast on iTunes or Libsyn to get an alert when new episodes are released. And don't forget to Like, Share and Rate us on your podcast listening platform as well!